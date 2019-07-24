PHOENIX — Authorities have identified the body of a man who drowned in Lake Pleasant two months ago.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say the body of 49-year-old Ronald Hylton was found July 13 southeast of Roadrunner Island by a boater at the lake located about 40 miles north of Phoenix.

The body was taken to the county Medical Examiner's Office and was positively identified as Hylton.

Sheriff's officials say at this time in the investigation, all information and evidence obtained provides no indication of foul play.

Hylton was a passenger aboard a personal watercraft on May 26 when he fell into the water.

Authorities say Hylton wasn't wearing a life vest and struggled to stay afloat before going under water and not resurfacing.

His body wasn't located in subsequent searches.

