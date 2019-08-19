PHOENIX — Phoenix could reach new record highs for Aug. 20 and 21 as excessive heat takes over the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for both days with Wednesday forecast to hit 115 degrees, which would mark the hottest day of the year so far. The record for that day is 110 degrees set in 2007.

"Looks like that will be crushed," the National Weather Service in Phoenix tweeted Monday morning.

Tuesday could also set a new heat record in Phoenix. The current forecast shows a high of 113 degrees with the record being 112 degrees set on that date in 1986.

NWS Phoenix shared a colored map of the excessive heat warning showing some areas of the state, including near Tucson, Gila Bend, Phoenix, and Wickenburg, will experience a magnitude of heat that is "rare, dangerous and deadly."

The High Country will experience warm temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday too. NWS Flagstaff is forecasting temps on those day to be 10 degrees above normal.

Staying safe in the heat

As NWS Phoenix says...

- You probably want to cancel any outdoor plans and avoid any kind of strenuous activity.

- Turn on the A/C when you're indoors.

- Check-in on loved ones, especially elderly ones.

- Temps will be hot overnight too, so be prepared for those too.

- DRINK, DRINK and DRINK SOME MORE WATER. We're talking before you're ever thirsty.

- And always call 911 if there's an emergency.

