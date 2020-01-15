PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers tried to stop a driver who they say was speeding and driving recklessly on southbound Interstate 17 in Phoenix Tuesday night.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said they monitored the driver via helicopter as the car traveled on the freeway.

Sky 12 video showed troopers taking a person into custody at a Chevron near I-17 and Carefree Highway.

DPS has not yet released further details about the reckless driver.

This story will be updated when we learn more.