Real Christmas tree sales up in Valley tree lots

We’re just a few days into the Christmas season and with many people getting their decorations up, the centerpiece is usually a tree. Even though some Valley Christmas tree lots haven’t even been open a week, they’re on track to surpass last year’s sales.

“The tree market this year has been booming,” Diana Ditkof with Valley View Christmas Trees said. “I think we’re almost double the amount of trees that we sold for the same time last year.”

Ditkof said she’s seeing more people are dumping their fake trees for the real thing.

“I think with COVID people are just really interested in having something more traditional or being able to do something different with their family,” Ditkof said.

It’s one factor for Maggey and Matt Barker as they make the trip to get their own.

“This last year being stuck inside for a lot of work, it’s good to have a little piece of nature inside,” Matt Barker said.

Maggey said she grew up with a fake tree, while Matt said he usually had a real one.

Now, this year they’re picking their first real tree out together.

“I’ve always wanted a real tree,” Maggey said.

Even in the high country, Coconino and Tonto National Forest have already sold out of their online Christmas tree permits for people to chop down and bring home their own.