A swing and a hiss: Rattlesnake found in ball dispenser at Arizona Topgolf

The slithering creature was found nestled inside a ball dispenser at the Arizona location.

PHOENIX — Only in Arizona. That is the best way to describe this story involving a rattlesnake and an unexpected visit to Topgolf.

It all started when Arizona YouTuber and professional snake wrangler Rattlesnake Solutions posted a video this past November of a recent call the business received near Scottsdale.

In the video, Marissa, a member of the Snake Relocation Team, says she is on the way to Topgolf in Scottsdale for a rattlesnake removal. Once she arrives, a couple of employees point her to the ball dispenser where the snake is hiding.

As she approaches, a loud rattle could be heard coming from the machine.

Marissa quickly grabs the snake with her long tongs and places it in a bucket. She will then take the Western Diamondback Rattlesnake to be safely released back into the wild.

Since the Phoenix area is so close to the desert wilderness, wildlife interactions like this are pretty prevalent, but that doesn't make them any less surprising.

And with the frequency of interactions, it's always a good idea to have an expert or professional handle any required relocations.

