PHOENIX — Rats biting children and mold problems are just a few of a long list of issues plaguing a Phoenix elementary school.

According to that 26-page report by Simon Consulting, the receiver credited with solving the financial catastrophe Murphy Elementary School District faced, two children were bitten by rats at Garcia Elementary last school year. Extermination and pest control services have been hired to solve the problem.

“They’re really aggressive. The rats are,” said Angel Aguilar, a Garcia Elementary parent.

She said she thinks the school is not a safe place.

“It’s horrible,” she added.

Two families 12 News spoke with say bed bugs are also a problem.

Garcia Elementary is also one of three other elementary schools within the district that are being tested for black mold after evidence of it was found.

The report also points out the $2.2 million budget deficit the school district had in February, but it has gone down since the receiver took control of the district’s finances.

A $12,000 bonus was given in December 2017 to the past Superintendent, Jose Diaz. A new superintendent for Murphy Elementary School district has been hired.

One mom from Garcia Elementary does credit the school with progress this school year.

“My son’s been learning a lot, every day he comes home with something new to show his brother,” said Jazmin Cardenas.

