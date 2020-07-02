TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State University police said they are investigating a video making the rounds on social media showing a man yelling at a group of Trump supporters about slashing Republicans' throats.

Student groups set up outside the university's Memorial Union Hall all the time – whether it's for voter registration, saying no to animal testing or advocating for political groups like Students for Trump.

"We were just tabling like every other Wednesday, and this man that you see in the video, he comes up out of nowhere, no words spoken, nothing exchanged with him," said Osama Alani, president of Students for Trump.

Alani was the one manning the table when the man showed up.

He says no one in the group knows who this is. But he was angry, not just yelling, but screaming about slashing throats.

"It is a scary incident," Alani said. "We were somewhat protective, like something may happen."

Alani said ASU police showed up just after the man left.

He's not sure who called them, but they said they'd look for the man.

Meanwhile, the video was picked up by pro-Trump social media accounts, garnering millions of views.

It prompted ASU police to make a statement about the video on Twitter Wednesday night.

A spokesman for the university sent a statement saying they don't know if this person is a student or not, and they do not think there's a threat to campus from what they call a "political altercation."

"We are working to identify this individual and confirm his status as a student. The Dean of Students Office will make contact and take appropriate action if this person is an enrolled student. Although we do not believe there is a threat to campus from the political altercation depicted in the video, ASU Police is aware and monitoring the situation. Anyone having information on this incident should contact the Dean of Students on Tempe Campus at 480-727-5269. For non-emergency safety concerns, contact ASU Police at 480-965-3456."

Alani said the student group can't do anything differently – but they do ask for more police presence when they're set up outside.

"I don't want him to go to jail even. I just want him to be helped because he didn't look like he was a sane person," Alani said.

