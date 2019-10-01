Randy Johnson's posh 25,000-square-foot pad in Paradise Valley is hitting the auction block.

TMZ is reporting there isn't a starting bid, but the deposit to get into the auction is $100,000 and proof of income.

The former Diamondbacks great and MLB Hall of Famer initially listed his house for $25,000,000 back in 2014. At one point, it was one of the most expensive homes available for sale in Arizona. But the price has been lower over the years. Most recently, the massive mansion was listed at $14.5 million.

So what does a home like this have?

The home comes with a full gym, basketball and tennis courts, a trophy room, wine cellar, secret garden plus a movie theater and box office.

"The problem has been that most people feel its just too big," Robert Joffe, the listing agent, told 12 News via email in 2017. "Most of the buyers have been from out of state and this would be a second, third or fourth home."

Joffe said at that time he was "confident that we will find the right buyer soon."

But with no takers, the home has gone up for auction through Concierge Auctions.

The auction will take place on Jan. 29 online and live in Scottsdale.

PHOTOS: Look inside Randy Johnson's Paradise Valley estate