Phoenix Pride hosts 20th annual Rainbows Festival

At the Rainbows Festival, festivalgoers just appreciate an event that’s created for everyone to feel accepted and welcome.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Sunday morning Phoenix Pride hosted its annual Rainbows Festival in Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix. It’s the second largest LGBTQ+ event in Arizona, next to the Phoenix Pride Festival and parade.

The Rainbows Festival was complete with more than 3 acres of local food vendors, booths, and activities from local businesses, community organizations, and civic leaders.

This is the 20th year Phoenix Pride has put on the LGBTQ+ festival in Phoenix. People like A.J. Dominguez attended both days this year.

“Everyone is walking around, doing their thing… freely,” he said. “A lot of diversity here.”

Karen Camp goes every year.

“Having a sense of community… and sometimes in Arizona, not all neighborhoods have that spirit,” she said. “So, it’s lovely that it’s here.”

This event was held just a couple miles away from the state capitol, where some lawmakers want to start regulating the drag queen business.

“They’re really taking aim at trying to grind drag culture to a halt in this state,” said Jeremy Helfgot, one of the event organizers.

He shared his thoughts on the challenges the LGBTQ+ community faces regarding the Arizona legislature.

“I’m venturing to guess that most of these lawmakers who are pushing these policies have themselves… with their families, enjoyed drag performance in the past, maybe not even realizing it,” he said. “From Bugs Bunny to Mulan, to Mrs. Doubtfire.”

Three new bills introduced would limit or restrict drag shows across the state along with access of minors to them. Under one proposed bill, Arizona drag shows would be labeled as “adult cabaret.”

“The question is, why now?” said Helfgot.

As the discussion continues, the Arizona State Senate Judiciary Committee is set to discuss the proposed measure.

At the Rainbows Festival, festivalgoers just appreciate an event that’s created for everyone to feel accepted and welcome.

“Everyone deserves to be happy,” said Dominguez. "Live authentically and without judgement, right? Without fear.”

Up to Speed