Rain is moving into the Valley from the west Tuesday afternoon.

The rain is moving from west to east. Light to moderate rain could start affecting the West Valley through rush hour.

RADAR: 12News.com/radar

Rain will continue through the evening. Thunderstorms are also possible.

Gusty winds will accompany the showers and storms.

Phoenix has a 60 to 70 percent chance of rain through the evening.

There are currently no weather watches or warnings for the region, however.

