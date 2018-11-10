PHOENIX, Ariz. - All the rain from the remnants of Hurricane Rosa meant more creepy crawlies around the Valley.

Kirk Smith is Lab Supervisor with the Vector Control Division of the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department.

“We still have so many mosquitoes, they’re driving people nuts,” Smith said.

Smith said it wasn’t just what was buzzing around that was a nuisance.

“We have a lot of issues with ants we have a lot of issues with termites because of the moisture that we have […] scorpions, spiders the typical bugs are out there kind of doing their thing […] Anytime you got moisture you got a lot of snail activity,” Smith said.

People will most likely notice the increase in mosquitoes looking for a blood meal.

“When we have a big rain activity like this we have a lot of standing water," Smith said. "Those eggs just all hatch all of a sudden."

Smith said on average, vector control staff caught about 200 mosquitoes a night in their traps, but when the rain got them going, they could fill up with as many as 60,000.

Vector Control staff was doing its part with fogging and traps, but Smith said it’s up to the public to protect themselves from getting bit with long sleeves, pants and repellant. He warned—some of these mosquitoes carry viruses.

© 2018 KPNX