Rain is moving into the Valley from the west Tuesday afternoon.

The rain is moving from west to east. Light to moderate rain could start affecting the West Valley before 4 p.m.

RADAR:

Rain will continue through the evening rush hour. Thunderstorms are also possible.

Gusty winds will accompany the showers and storms.

Phoenix has a 60 to 70 percent chance of rain through the evening.

There are currently no weather watches or warnings for the region, however.

