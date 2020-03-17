PHOENIX — The Valley will once again be losing its sunny skies for a short period starting Wednesday morning as storms approach the area.

The storms will bring plenty of rain and cooler temperatures with them as they land in the Valley late Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service stated that we would have around a 20% chance of seeing precipitation Tuesday evening and a 100% chance of rain on Wednesday.

There is a possibility of a thunderstorm forming during Wednesday, with southeast winds reaching up to 10 mph.

We could be seeing up to three-quarters of an inch of rain in the Phoenix area, the NWS stated.

The City of Flagstaff and surrounding areas have been issued a Winter Storm Warning which lasts from Wednesday morning into Thursday morning.

Snow will be falling at higher elevations, expected to continue throughout Friday, with up to 8 inches being expected for some areas.

Temperatures will also be dropping as the front moves in. The highs for Wednesday and Thursday only reach the mid-60s.

As the weekend approaches, temperatures will rise to the 70s again for people in the Valley and back to the high 40s for those at higher elevations. Friday and Saturday are looking to have sunny, clear skies.

