Police investigating after Quran reportedly destroyed at ASU library in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State University police are investigating after a Quran was reportedly destroyed in a library at the university in Tempe.

An associate university librarian said in a message obtained by 12 News that a student reported the incident which took place at the Interfaith Reflection Room of the Hayden Library.

The librarian said at this point, no witnesses have come forward, but evidence was found suggesting the book had been burned.

No one was injured in the incident, but a wall in one of the library’s rooms was damaged and the overhead lights were broken.

ASU police confirmed to 12 News they received a report of criminal damage at the library and are actively investigating the incident.

The incident was reported as a hate crime.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

