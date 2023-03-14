QuikTrip employee stabbed multiple times in Phoenix, police say

A man died Tuesday morning after barricading himself inside a Phoenix QuikTrip store. A few hours later, a stabbing occurred at another QuikTrip store in Phoenix.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A QuikTrip employee was stabbed multiple times Tuesday morning, just a few hours after a separate deadly incident occurred at a different QuikTrip store in Phoenix.

The stabbing incident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. at a store near 27th and Northern avenues. The convenience store worker was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

A suspect was taken into custody and is facing charges of aggravated assault.

A QuikTrip spokesperson said the employee allegedly confronted the suspect about using drugs at the store.

"We greatly appreciate the Phoenix Police Department for their quick response, ensuring customer and employee safety, and bringing the suspect into custody. We are actively working with law enforcement to support their investigation into this incident," a spokesperson for QuikTrip said in a statement.

The stabbing took place a few hours after a separate incident involving Phoenix police at another QuikTrip store near I-17 and Cactus Road.

That incident involved a man who was allegedly armed with a knife and barricaded himself inside the QuikTrip storage room.

After police officers breached the storage room, the man was found dead.

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.