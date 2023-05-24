Queen Creek police investigating hanging doll found in school bathroom

School staff found a black doll hanging by a jump rope in a campus bathroom on Monday, police said.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — The Queen Creek Police Department has submitted charges against two juveniles after staff at a local high school found a black doll hanging by a rope in a student bathroom.

On Monday, a staff member at Queen Creek High School was conducting a routine security sweep when they found a black children's doll hanging by a jump rope in a campus bathroom, according to a police spokesperson.

Local police were called to investigate, resulting in police submitting referrals to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for prosecutorial review.

The referrals are attempting to charge the two juveniles with disrupting an educational institution.

