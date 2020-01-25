QUEEN CREEK, Arizona — No officers were injured after a shooting involving Goodyear police in Queen Creek near Ellsworth and Rittenhouse roads Friday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities have a large area of the parking lot at Queen Creek Marketplace taped off as they investigate.

Several bullet holes could be seen in the windshield of a silver car surrounded by other vehicles.

MCSO said Goodyear police were following up on an investigation out of their city when the shooting happened.

There is no word on the condition of any suspects involved.

The sheriff's office will assume the investigation.

Bulletholes in the windshield of a car.

Sky 12

A cluster of cars in the taped off area of the parking lot. Gunfire appears to have riddled the windshield of the silver car.

Sky 12

