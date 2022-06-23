Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney dies at 74

Town officials say Mayor Gail Barney died Wednesday night after battling a lung infection for several months.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney has died after battling a lung infection for several months. He was 74.

Town officials say Barney died Wednesday night and Vice Mayor Jeff Brown will now assume Barney's responsibilities.

"Mayor Barney dedicated his life to service, his family, and the success of the Queen Creek community," town officials wrote in a statement.

Barney was first elected mayor in 2010 after spending several years serving on the town council. A long-time resident of Queen Creek, Barney grew up and worked on his family's farm before getting into local government.

Mayor Barney is survived by his wife Pam, three children, 16 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Details about memorial services will be shared when they become available.

"Mayor Barney embodied what it meant to be QC neighborly - while his years of leadership and dedication will leave a legacy in the Queen Creek community - he will be sincerely missed," the town wrote in a statement.

