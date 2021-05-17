Queen Creek man arrested after crash killed 2 people on U.S. 60 in Mesa

DPS says the man who caused the crash was suspected of impairment and arrested on two counts of manslaughter.

MESA, Ariz. — Two people died in a multiple-vehicle crash on Saturday on U.S. 60 and a Queen Creek man faces manslaughter charges after DPS said he was suspected of impairment.

According to DPS, the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on U.S. near Country Club Drive in Mesa when a Honda sedan struck a Chevy Impala.

The Impala came to rest blocking the HOV lane and a motorcycle crashed into the back of the Impala. The motorcycle rider was ejected and pronounced dead at a hospital.

A Nissan van also came upon the crash, lost control, and crashed into the concrete median wall. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the Honda that DPS says caused the first crash was suspected of impairment and charged with two counts of manslaughter. The driver was identified as Bryan Badillo, 27, of Queen Creek. He was placed on supervised release early Monday morning.

The motorcycle rider killed in the crash was identified as Brian Sanders, 48, of San Tan Valley. The Nissan driver killed was identified as Ricardo Montana, 60, of Gilbert.

