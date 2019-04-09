QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — A hobby store owner in Queen Creek says he’s happy he didn’t get seriously injured after chasing three guys who walked into his store Sunday and stole three remote control trucks worth more than $2,000.

Michael Stevenson, owner of Superstition Hobbies, says he’s banged up but not beaten and he’s determined to bring these three men to justice.

Stevenson said the men walked in on Sunday afternoon and spent six minutes inside the store pretending to be customers and even talked to him for a bit.

"They knew what they were going after," Stevenson said.

Stevenson said they were after crawler vehicles worth about $2,300. But after six minutes of acting like they were actual customers—and getting all sorts of really clear pictures of them taken—the trio decided to take off.

The minute Stevenson and his employee turned their backs, the three sprinted out the back door, where a car was waiting for them.

Story continues after photos.

One of the men who took off with thousands of dollars worth of items from Superstition hobbies without paying.

Michael Stevenson

One of the men who took off with thousands of dollars worth of items from Superstition hobbies without paying.

Michael Stevenson

One of the men who took off with thousands of dollars worth of items from Superstition hobbies without paying.

Michael Stevenson

Stevenson said he ran after them to get the license plate number.

"It’s something that I always say that you shouldn’t do. But when it’s your livelihood and everything—it’s your business—you do what you’ve got to do," said Stevenson.

You can see Stevenson in surveillance video sprinting toward the back of the store where kids can test out these crawler vehicles. He said the adrenalin just kicked in

"I met the front of their truck and got some nice road rash. I’m beat up pretty good, but I’m surviving," said Stevenson.

When Stevenson walks back into the store, you can see the damage that’s been done. He can barely walk and his hands and knees are pretty banged up.

"I kinda pushed off the hood and hit the ground. It was more trying to stay away from any wheels so I didn’t get run over," said Stevenson.

"I’m doing OK. This one isn’t working too well. But I do have movement in my right hand, and trying to get movement in my left hand," he said.

Stevenson said he hopes these guys get caught, and he’s overwhelmed by the support he’s received from his loyal customers.

"That definitely feels good. We do have a lot of loyal customers. You don’t know until something tragic happens," said Stevenson.

If you recognize any of the men in the video, contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-1011 or 602-876-TIPS (8477).