GOODYEAR, Ariz. — There's a growing memorial in Goodyear, right at the intersection of Indian School Road and 144th Street, where a 12-year-old-boy was hit and killed by a school bus Friday evening.

His name was Peyton and he was a student at Western Sky Middle School, just down the road. 12 News is not sharing his last name to respect the family's privacy.

"This kid," says Deanna Pearson. "He a very golden heart."

Pearson didn't know Peyton until she pulled up to the scene of the accident on her way home from work Friday. Over the past few days, she's learned a lot about him.

RELATED: 12-year-old dies after being hit by school bus in Goodyear

"A gentle child," she tells. "A smart kid. Energetic, friendly, selfless, kind."

Police say it was a school bus that hit Peyton. They're still investigating how it happened.

Pearson remembers running up to the scene.

"When I got there to help, there was an off-duty officer and a nurse and a few other people trying to help me too."

She says they tried CPR, but Peyton didn't make it.

"I seen the mom and I just held her," Pearson explains. "It’s like she fell into my arms and we just went down. All I could do was hold her."

But since then, Pearson has done a lot more. She's made it her mission to help ease the family's pain.

She started a GoFundMe to help the family pay for Peyton's funeral and is spreading the word about wearing purple in his honor. She already has her workplace on board and Peyton's classmates wil be doing the same this week.

Like Peyton, Pearson is a Western Sky Wildcat and says some of Peyton's teachers were her own. All the more reason she's compelled to help.

"When the Lord pulls your heart, you have to obey."

If you want to help Peyton's family, you can visit the GoFundMe site here.

Pearson says she also wants to organize a toy drive for Peyton's siblings ahead of the holidays.

RELATED: 14-year-old who died after being hit by car near Peoria High School identified