Public safety task force to discuss future of policing in Tempe on Tuesday

The twenty people who were chosen to represent a wide variety of voices in the task force will discuss the future of policing in Tempe.

PHOENIX — A new task force will sit down on Tuesday evening to discuss the future of policing in Tempe.

Tempe is holding its first-ever public safety advisory task force meeting on Tuesday.

These task forces have been becoming more common across America since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police.

It is also something Valley activists have been asking for since a Tempe police officer shot and killed 14-year-old Antonio Arce back in 2019.

They include activists, faith leaders and former elected officials.

They'll be looking at policies, hiring, training and how the city engages with people who are Black, homeless and dealing with mental health issues.

"It's an advisory group," Tempe Mayor Corey Woods told 12 News about the task force.

"There isn't anything binding from their recommendations, but at the same time the people were selected because of their expertise and community involvement and passion about these issues."

The group hopes to have a plan ready by the end of January to present to the Tempe City Council.

If you would like to send in ideas or questions to the task force, you can do so here.

There will be more meetings held on Oct. 28, Nov. 4, Nov. 10, Dec. 2 and Dec. 21.