WATCH LIVE: Protests over the death George Floyd continue for 6th night in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Hundreds of people have gathered in Phoenix for another night of protests against police brutality.

Tuesday marks a sixth night of protests after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, and activists have also cited the shooting of Dion Johnson by a DPS trooper on May 25 as another example of police brutality but details about his death remain scarce.

Amid raucous scenes across the nation, including looting in Scottsdale over the weekend, protests in Phoenix were peaceful on Monday and no one was arrested.

The protesters remained peaceful, holding signs, chanting and listening to organizers speak along the way.

Gov. Doug Ducey issued a week-long curfew that lasts from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The curfew week prohibits all individuals, with some exemptions, from "using, standing, sitting, traveling, or being present on any public street or in any public place, including for the purpose of travel."