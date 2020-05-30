Protests in Phoenix over George Floyd's death to continue Friday night

Multiple protests are planned in downtown Phoenix over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and a DPS trooper-involved shooting earlier this week.

PHOENIX — Protests are continuing in Downtown Phoenix Friday night after protests Thursday night over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Floyd died while in police custody as video showed an officer, kneeling on his neck.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Chauvin is charged with third degree murder, but they are continuing to review evidence and there may be subsequent charges later. The manslaughter charge is second degree.

Large crowds gathered in Phoenix on Thursday night and later in the night, eight people were arrested in connection an unlawful assembly declared by police.