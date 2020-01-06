Live updates: Protesters march for 4th day as statewide curfew looms

Transit services and roads are restricted in downtown Phoenix as protesters march again over George Floyd's death.

PHOENIX — Hundreds of people returned to the streets of downtown Phoenix Sunday evening on the fourth day of protests over George Floyd's death.

They held signs and wore protective masks as they marched in a large stream down Adams Street toward police headquarters, passing police roadblocks along the way. They continued to circle the department and chanted "no justice, no peace."

7:36 p.m. - As the statewide curfew at 8 p.m. approached, the official portion of the protest in downtown Phoenix ended with a call to vote and a prayer.

7 p.m. - The crowd swelled to well over 500 people at one point. Speakers asked attendees to remain peaceful and made it a point to thank undocumented protesters.

Some people were seen on the roofs of buildings in the area of 5th Avenue and Monroe Street holding up signs.

Valley Metro said police told them to stop bus and light rail service in the area because of the crowds.

Traffic is restricted in the area between 7th Avenue to Central between Van Buren Street and Jefferson Street, police said.

A curfew goes into effect at 8 p.m. after Gov. Ducey declared a statewide emergency Sunday.

Phoenix protests Hundreds of protesters are marching through downtown Phoenix for the fourth evening in a row over the death of George Floyd. Joe Dana is live on the scene. Posted by 12 News on Sunday, May 31, 2020