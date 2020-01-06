"I felt it was just because…how everything increased so fast you know," Ruben Simental said.

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey's curfew order remains in effect all week. It runs 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. And it is being enforced. Officers arrested peaceful protesters just after 8:00 p.m.

Fast forward to just after 5:00 a.m. on Monday, protesters are being released. 12 News spoke to one of them.

Ruben Simental said, “They just came and then and shined lights like you know weapons right there and everything present. And then they just ah...cuffed us up and threw us in the back of the car pretty much”

Ruben Simental speaks of officers’ actions toward him shortly after Governor Doug Ducey's curfew went into effect. He says he was not engaged in any other criminal activity. And his citation appears to confirm his story.

"Everybody was like really relaxed, real chill environment,” he said, “and after curfew just you know straight force and then just arrest us and that was it."

Ruben says he and others were loaded up onto a packed bus, processed and kept overnight.

"There was probably about like over 100 people there,” he said. “That's for sure."

According to Ruben, police in riot gear did ask protesters to leave at 8:00 p.m., again the time curfew began. Of course, not all did, arguably forcing the officers to take action. According to Phoenix police, more than 200 were arrested for crimes which involved rioting, unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct and/or curfew. Ruben was okay with his arrest.

"I felt it was just because…how everything increased so fast you know," he said.