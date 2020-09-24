Protest, vigil held in Phoenix after no charges filed for Breonna Taylor’s death

A “Justice for Breonna Taylor” demonstration was held outside Phoenix City Hall.

PHOENIX — A candlelight vigil and small protest against racial injustice took place in Phoenix Wednesday night.

Earlier in the day, a Kentucky grand jury announced charges against a former Louisville police officer in the Breonna Taylor case, but the charges were not for her death.

The grand jury recommended three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison.

The ruling was met with intense derision from police reform groups, and two officers were shot during a protest in downtown Louisville.

The “Justice for Breonna Taylor” demonstration was held outside Phoenix City Hall. And between 40 to 50 people have also been marching across Phoenix streets in protest.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The death of Dion Johnson in Phoenix has also been cited by Black Lives Matter groups as an example of police brutality.

A Maricopa County Attorney announced on Monday that no charges would be filed against the DPS trooper who killed Johnson, saying he fired in self-defense.