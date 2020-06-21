Protesers march to state capitol to call for end to racial injustice

Organizers say the march is a continuation of the Juneteenth celebration and a call to end racism and police brutality.

PHOENIX — A large group of people gathered for a protest in downtown Phoenix Saturday evening.

Organizers with Proactive Justice say the march is a continuation of the Juneteenth celebrations, a remembrance of Black history and a call to end racism.

More than 100 protesters marched from Phoenix City Hall to the Arizona State Capitol Saturday evening.

A community organizer had the protesters take a knee on Washington Street so he could share a special message for fathers of young black children ahead of Father's Day.