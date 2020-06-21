Protesers march to state capitol to call for end to racial injustice

PHOENIX — A large group of people gathered for a protest in downtown Phoenix Saturday evening.
Organizers with Proactive Justice say the march is a continuation of the Juneteenth celebrations, a remembrance of Black history and a call to end racism.
More than 100 protesters marched from Phoenix City Hall to the Arizona State Capitol Saturday evening.
A community organizer had the protesters take a knee on Washington Street so he could share a special message for fathers of young black children ahead of Father's Day.
When they got to the lawn of the capitol, they listened to speeches, played music, danced, and stood with their fists raised.