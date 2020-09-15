Proposed Black Lives Matter mural in Phoenix causing controversy

The creator of a proposed Black Lives Matter mural made her concerns known in front of Phoenix City Hall on Monday.

PHOENIX —

The city of Phoenix recently put the kibosh on a proposed Black Lives Matter mural, which activists argued was done for political reasons.

The mural’s creator made her concerns known in front of Phoenix City Hall on Monday.

“My Name is Jezette Knight.”

Knight is spearheading the efforts to get the city of Phoenix to approve a mural she designed.

She said it would be painted near Jefferson and Third Streets in downtown Phoenix and feature historical African American figures, including Martin Luther King Jr.

“A mural that I believe recognizes the plight suffered by people of color to obtain equality in this country while at the same time continuing to challenge us to persevere in unity toward racial justice,” she said.

But last week, the city refused to approve it, citing safety concerns.

Knight isn’t buying it. Everything was fine in communications with the city, she says. Until it wasn’t.

“What is important to note is that throughout my correspondence with either the mayor’s office, or with her administration, no one expressed to me verbally, electronically or in writing that non-standard markings on city streets are not allowed or present safety concerns,” she explained.

The city could approve the mural. But that would take wrangling.

There have already been multiple Phoenix City Council meetings about what many call “the BLM mural.”

One example of how tricky it is:

“I think Morgan Freeman said it best,” said Justin Harris, president of the Arizona Police Officers Association and was speaking on the matter.

“And he said the easiest way to do away with racism is to stop talking about it. But now, we’re in a day and age where it seems like some community leaders feel it’s significant or important enough to put one group out over everyone else in the community.”