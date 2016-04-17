Firefighters evacuate Phoenix shop over 'threatening' letter

Firefighters are trying to determine whether any hazardous materials were placed in the letter's envelope.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department is investigating a "threatening" letter received by a print shop business near 21st Avenue and Glendale Road.

The shop was evacuated and closed off to the public Friday afternoon after firefighters were dispatched to investigate a suspicious letter.

One employee was at the shop when the letter was discovered. The worker did not show symptoms of impairment.

Phoenix fire said the agency is trying to determine whether any hazardous materials were placed in the letter's envelope.

