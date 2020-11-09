x
President Trump to come to Phoenix for roundtable Monday

The roundatable hosted by President Trump is taking place at the Arizona Grand Resort at 11 a.m. Monday.

PHOENIX — President Donald Trump is heading to Phoenix on Monday, Sept. 14 for a "Latinos for Trump" roundtable event, according to his campaign.

The roundatable hosted by President Trump is taking place at the Arizona Grand Resort at 11 a.m.

His stop in Phoenix will come after several campaign stops in Nevada over the weekend. 

Trump last visited Arizona in August for a campaign event in Yuma. The president previously visited the Honeywell plant in Phoenix in May and held a campaign rally in Phoenix in February.

