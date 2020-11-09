President Trump to come to Phoenix for roundtable Monday

The roundatable hosted by President Trump is taking place at the Arizona Grand Resort at 11 a.m. Monday.

PHOENIX — President Donald Trump is heading to Phoenix on Monday, Sept. 14 for a "Latinos for Trump" roundtable event, according to his campaign.

His stop in Phoenix will come after several campaign stops in Nevada over the weekend.