As part of Decision 2018, President Trump is coming to the Valley to stump for Republican Senate candidate Martha McSally at the International Air Response hangar near the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

President Trump's Schedule

President Trump flew in to Phoenix Sky Harbor at 9:35 p.m.

The president is staying in Scottsdale Thursday night at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess.

On Friday morning, President Trump will arrive at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Palomino Conference Center just after 10:30 a.m. for a roundtable event with supporters at 11:20.

At noon, the president will speak at a fundraiser luncheon for Martha McSally held by a joint fundraising committee that includes McSally's principal campaign, the Arizona Republican Party and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

At 12:40 p.m., President Trump is going to sign a Presidential Memorandum.

Around 4:30 p.m., President Trump will take a helicopter from Scottsdale Airport to Luke Air Force Base.

At Luke Air Force Base, the president will take a tour and participate in a defense roundtable.

At 5:50 p.m., the president will depart the base for Mesa and arrive at the Phoenix-Gateway Airport at 6:20 to give remarks at his "Make America Great Again" rally at 6:30.

How to see President Trump

The president's events throughout the day Friday are private until his rally at 6:30 p.m.

You can attend the rally by signing up for tickets online on Trump's website. All you have to do is provide a mobile phone number, an email address and you can get two tickets.

How to watch the rally on TV

We'll have special coverage fo the rally starting at 6 p.m., followed by Dateline and 12 News at 10.

