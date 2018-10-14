MESA, Ariz. - President Donald Trump announced today his next stops on his national midterm campaign tour. He will be in Mesa on Friday, Oct. 19.

President Trump's "MAGA Rally" will be held at International Air Response in Mesa, the same place he held a rally during his presidential campaign in December 2015.

MORE Trump rally in Mesa AZ at 7 pm 10/19 at International Air Response hangar near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Candidate Trump had rally in same hangar in December 2015. Hangar owned by family of GOP legislator @TravisGrantham #12News — BrahmResnik (@brahmresnik) October 14, 2018

President Trump is expected to talk about his "America First Agenda" and to encourage Arizonans to get out an vote as the crucial Arizona U.S. Senate race between Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema heats up prior to the Nov. 6 election.

You can register for tickets to the rally here.

A previous version of this story said Mesa was President Trump's next stop, as was said in the release sent from the Trump campaign. They have since announced he will have a stop in Montana on Oct. 18, one day before Mesa.

© 2018 KPNX