Pres. Trump: USDOT committing $100M to Valley Metro for light rail

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday saying Valley Metro will get funding for 9 new light rail stations.

The president announced the Phoenix area would get funding for additional public transportation infrastructure Thursday.

President Donald Trump's account sent a tweet saying, "Very exciting news for the Phoenix area—@USDOT is committing $100M to @valleymetro for a 5.5-mile light rail system with 9 new stations connecting underserved areas to churches, emergency services, and more!"

The president may be referring to the 5.5 mile light rail extension from downtown Phoenix to Baseline Road.

Construction on that extension project began in October.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey was asked during a COVID-19 press conference Thursday about the tweet from President Trump, which he had not seen yet.