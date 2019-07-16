PHOENIX — Frontier Airlines is expected to add four new nonstop destinations from the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport by fall.

Sky Harbor officials announced Tuesday, beginning in November, travelers from Phoenix will be able to catch Frontier flights direct to San Diego, Salt Lake City, Detroit and Fargo, N.D.

Flights to San Diego and Salt Lake City will be offered throughout the year, while service to Detroit and Fargo will be seasonal.

There will be daily flights to San Diego and Salt Lake City. Service to Detroit will be available four days a week and service to Fargo will be offered three days a week. Fargo is a completely new destination from Phoenix Sky Harbor.

Frontier recently announced service to Las Vegas that will begin in September.

The airline currently offers nonstop service to Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Colorado Springs, Denver, Des Moines, Fort Meyers, Grand Rapids, Madison, Milwaukee, Norfolk and Raleigh.