8-month-pregnant Phoenix woman, husband die in car crash after tire falls off

Authorities say the tire and rim of their SUV came off, causing them to lose control of the vehicle, rolling multiple times near Benson

BENSON, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a fun family road trip turned into a tragedy for a Phoenix family of seven.

Michelle Meza and her husband German De La Riva were killed in a car crash 13 miles east of Benson on Interstate 10 Saturday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Meza was eight months pregnant.

The couple and their five children were on their way back to Phoenix after visiting De La Riva's mother, whom he hadn’t seen in 20 years in El Paso, Texas.

As Meza drove the family back, the right rear tire and rim came off their vehicle, causing her to lose control, troopers said.

The vehicle rolled multiple times, crossed the median, and stopped on its roof on the eastbound lanes of the I-10.

Meza and De La Riva died on the scene.

Their five children, ages three to 16, survived the crash. They were all sent to a Tucson hospital. The two oldest were released that night.

“The girls had to stay because they had trauma from the seatbelts and stuff like that holding them,” said Patricia Martinez, Meza's aunt, and godmother. “One hurt her leg and she’s in a cast.”

As those physical wounds heal, the couple’s families dedicate their lives now to caring for the five children.

“They’ll be okay, with time, counseling, love, and family, they’re going to be okay,” Martinez said. “But they’re not going to have their mother and father anymore, and that kills us.”

Meza was one of four sisters. Taking on the role of ‘mom’ at 18 years old, when their mother passed away and she provided for her siblings.

For the youngest, Stephanie Venegas, Meza was her mother figure. Taking care of her when she was just three years old.

“She was always smiling, she was always funny, always laughing,” Venegas said. “She was just a good mom, and she loved all five of her kids. German as well, her husband, they were both great parents.”

De La Riva was one of seven siblings. His parents gave him his name in honor of a sibling who died before he was born.

“I couldn’t believe it and now, I still can’t believe that he’s gone,” said Christopher Mora, De La Riva's cousin. “I haven’t seen his body, so I feel like it’s not true.”

The cousins grew up playing soccer. As adults, their bond grew as they transition into fatherhood.

“He worked to provide for his kids, their wellbeing,” the cousin said. “So, he used to tell them, go to school, be something in your life. He loved being a father.”

Meza and De La Riva's families plan to bury the couple in Phoenix, “So we can take their children to visit them whenever they want,” Venegas said.

