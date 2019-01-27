TEMPE, Ariz. - A pregnant woman is dead after being stabbed in a Tempe parking lot Sunday morning, police said.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex near McClintock and University on Jan. 27 around 1 a.m. to check the welfare of a woman reported to be screaming in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, police located a 39-year-old woman in her third trimester of pregnancy. She was found to be suffering from stab injuries, officials said.

The woman was taken to Scottsdale Osborn hospital where both she and the baby later died.

Tempe PD said the woman did not live in Tempe, and detectives are currently investigating the incident.

This story is developing.