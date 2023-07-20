Power outage reported in central Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A power outage in Chandler could be affecting thousands of APS customers around the area of Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue.
The outage was reported at about 3 p.m. and an estimated 3,700 customers are affected in the Chandler area, according to the APS outage map. The power company estimates that power may be restored by 5 p.m.
Chandler police said the outage was affecting street intersections in the area of Alma School, McQueen, Ray, and Pecos roads. Officers will be conducting traffic.
