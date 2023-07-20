Power outage reported in central Chandler

Over 3,700 APS customers could be affected by a power outage reported Thursday afternoon in Chandler.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A power outage in Chandler could be affecting thousands of APS customers around the area of Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue.

The outage was reported at about 3 p.m. and an estimated 3,700 customers are affected in the Chandler area, according to the APS outage map. The power company estimates that power may be restored by 5 p.m.

Chandler police said the outage was affecting street intersections in the area of Alma School, McQueen, Ray, and Pecos roads. Officers will be conducting traffic.

Power outage impacting multiple intersections Alma School to McQueen and Ray to Pecos. Officers will conduct traffic control at major intersections. if one is not present, please treat intersections as a 4-way stop. For more info on the outage: https://t.co/l4J6DyKZn1 — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) July 20, 2023