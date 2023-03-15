Police warning about dangerous drug after overdose in Prescott Valley

Police said the drug was found at the scene of a recent overdose.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — The Prescott Valley Police Department is warning the public after a dangerous drug was found at the scene of a recent overdose. Police said it's the first time the drug has been found in the city.

According to police, "gray death" is the street name for the drug.

"The designer, synthetic combo drug is said to be many more times potent than heroin," police said.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), gray death is not a single drug.

NIDA said drug dealers will mix whatever substances they have on hand into the drug, making gray death very dangerous. It could contain a variety of dangerous substances such as heroin, fentanyl, and U-47700, according to NIDA. It can also contain other illegal drugs or a toxic mix of other potent opioids, such as carfentanil.

According to Drugs.com, gray death can cause shallow breathing, pinpoint pupils, nausea or vomiting, dizziness, lethargy, cold or clammy skin, loss of consciousness, and heart failure.

There is a chance that the overdose drug Narcan, or naloxone, will not work with gray death usage.

According to Drugs.com, "there has been a report of 'naloxone resistance' with gray death."

That is because, "naloxone will not have an effect on other non-opioid drugs in the mixture such as amphetamines, benzodiazepines or barbiturates, cocaine, or other non-opiates," according to Drugs.com.

Police said there have been overdoses from the drug reported in multiple states across the country, including in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

