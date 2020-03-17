MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department is looking for missing resident John Burnes.

Burnes was last seen on foot on Monday at 5:30 p.m. near Crimson Road and University Drive.

He was said to be making suicidal statements when he was last seen, authorities said.

Police stated that anyone with information on Burnes whereabouts can call Mesa Police Department 480-644-2211 or, if he is seen, call 911.

Mesa PD

