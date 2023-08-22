Possible explosive reported in north Phoenix, police evacuating area

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a possible explosive and have evacuated the area near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road in north Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said they were contacted by a citizen who had located what they believed to be an explosive. Officers "observed the item" and began locking down the area. The Phoenix Police Department Bomb Squad has responded and has taken over operations to "make the item safe."
People are being asked to avoid the area.
>> This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.
