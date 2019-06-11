“It’s aggravating. I was upset," Desert Ridge resident Mark Ibarra said.

Ibarra’s security camera above his front door caught the delivery driver dropping off a present in his Desert Ridge neighborhood Monday night.

Two minutes later, a woman walks up to the Ibarra’s front door and takes off with the package. Ibarra believes she may have been trailing the truck.

Ibarra called the cops and uploaded the video on his Nextdoor app, trying to catch the thief.

Porch pirates are a big concern for Ibarra. He is an engineer and energy company consultant, but he's also a small business owner who sends out several packages a day for his online toy company Haven Toys.

"I have packages that are picked up on a regular basis. So as a seller on Amazon, Haven Toys is obligated that we get the package to the customer," Ibarra said.

Ibarra isn’t alone in his frustration with porch pirates. The FBI released new numbers that reveal Arizona is in the top 10 when it comes to larceny theft -- like stealing packages off your front door step.

To protect yourself, police recommend getting a P.O. Box, use services like a delivery locker or install a camera on the front of your house, so you can record a car driving away. That's something Ibarra is already doing.

"You can see us standing here now, the front here, and it’s capturing video of you along with your vehicle parked out front and my vehicle there," Ibarra said as he showed 12 News the video on his cell phone.

People on Nextdoor also told Ibarra about a system called KEVO, which allows remote access to your front door so you can allow verified delivery drivers to put packages inside your house.

And another safety secret -- a basic one -- require a signature for the delivery to make sure grinches don’t steal your holiday cheer!

