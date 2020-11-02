A Phoenix Costco Wholesale store is going to close, but it is unknown exactly when.

The store is located at Bethany Home Road and 19th Avenue at Christown Spectrum Mall.

Team 12's Matt Yurus spoke to employees at the store on Tuesday, who said the location will be closing, but did not know specific dates.

When 12 News reached out to the company, it said, "no comment."

One employee said she will be transferred to a new location slated for Surprise.

The Bethany Home Road and 19th Avenue location is in a busy area, located near a light rail stop and other large retailers including Target, Walmart and the Christown Spectrum Mall.

12 News spoke with shoppers at the store who were disappointed.

The location at the Christown Spectrum Mall is one of six Costco Wholesales in Phoenix. There are also stores in Glendale, Tempe, Avondale, Gilbert, Mesa and Scottsdale.

The nearest location to the closing one is located near Indian School Road and Grand Avenue.

As Costco releases more information regarding a timeframe for the closure, we will update accordingly.