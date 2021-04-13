Pop-up pandemic concert series in Phoenix's Willo neighborhood shut down by police

528 Live started during the pandemic, with different musicians playing from a porch in the Willo Historic neighborhood.

PHOENIX — A pop-up concert series in Phoenix is facing some problems after police shut them down over the weekend.

528 Live started during the pandemic, with different musicians playing from a porch in the Willo Historic Neighborhood. The donation-based concert series, hosted by couple Nick Harper and Alison Daniels, was running for 33 weeks. They held outdoor performances on their porch every Saturday evening from 5-7 p.m.

"It was kind of a bright spot," Daniels said. "The community support has been pretty cool."

But their venture apparently didn’t strike a chord with everyone. Last Saturday night, Phoenix police shut them down mid-act.

The couple originally started their shows at 528 W. Granada Ave. but when they moved around the block, the concerts went with them to Palm Lane.

"We thought we were okay," the couple said. "Talked to our surrounding neighbors who were supportive. We didn’t find out there was any disapproval until the police showed up."

In an email, the Phoenix Police Department said a community officer in the Willo Historic Neighborhood received complaints from residents.

On Saturday police say there were about 75 people at the concert with cars illegally parked along the street. Police say the organizers were issued a loud party form and given information about zoning permits.

Nick and Alison say they don’t have any permits, but add it is not clear to them if they needed one.

"I think the most disappointing thing about that is we had no warning or a chance to voice any concerns or address any concerns," Nick says. "To have the police show up in force was just disappointing."

Now they’re exploring other options, with other neighborhoods offering to host so they don’t have to close the curtain for good.

"Everyone’s been really supportive," Harper said. "Unfortunately, it only takes a couple people who don’t like it to do this."