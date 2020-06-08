Pop-up drive-in theater coming to Chandler this weekend

Screenings include the 2018 blockbuster “Black Panther” on Friday or “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” on Saturday and Sunday.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Movie lovers rejoice, a pop-up drive-in movie theater is coming to Chandler for the weekend.

Harkins Theatres will host the 3-day pop-up event outside Chandler Fashion 20 starting Friday, August 7.

The admission cost is $35 and the screenings include the 2018 blockbuster “Black Panther” on Friday or “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” on Saturday and Sunday.

Drive-in theaters have seen somewhat of a resurgence during the COVID-19 pandemic as movie theaters have been ordered to say closed and mass gatherings have been banned across Arizona.

There are some rules that will be enforced at the pop-up event including no alcohol and a face mask requirement for anyone outside their vehicle.

Check-in begins at 7 p.m.