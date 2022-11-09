Poodles rescued from Phoenix house fire now available for adoption

Three poodles rescued from a Phoenix house fire were recently treated at the Arizona Humane Society for their injuries. They are now looking for a new forever home.

PHOENIX — If you're looking to add a new furry member to your family, the Arizona Humane Society has some new friends for you to meet.

The organization announced Wednesday that three poodles rescued from a recent Phoenix house fire are now available for adoption.

On Oct. 22, Arizona Humane Society emergency animal medical technicians responded to the house fire with the Phoenix Fire Department. Several poodles were found in the home, many unfortunately could not be saved.

Seven of the dogs that did survive, ranging from 11 weeks old to 12 years old, were transferred to the AHS’ trauma hospital for medical treatment.

AHS said two of the dogs undergoing evaluation did not survive their injuries.

But after more than two weeks of treatment for smoke inhalation, tick infestation and other ailments, three surviving poodles are now available for adoption at AHS’ South Mountain Campus.

The two other surviving poodles have already found placement in their forever homes, AHS said.

Anyone interested in adopting the dogs (Maillard, Caramel or Crème Brulee) are asked to go to azhumane.org/adopt for more information.

