MESA, Ariz. — Police in Mesa are looking for two men suspected of robbing multiple convenience stores at gunpoint in August and September.

According to a news release from Silent Witness, in each of the cases, one or both of the men would enter the business where they would confront employees at gunpoint and then demand cash from the register.

Authorities say the men would then flee in a dark colored four door sedan after getting the cash.

Both men are described as African American and in their early twenties.

The vehicle used in the crimes is possibly a Hyundai or Ford Focus.

If you have any information on these crimes or the identities of these suspects, you are asked to call 480-WITNESS.