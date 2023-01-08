Police: Young child in stable condition after accidentally shooting self Saturday afternoon

The child was able to get a hold of a gun inside the apartment which went off while they were handling it, Phoenix police said.

PHOENIX — A young child was taken to the hospital in critical condition after accidentally shooting themselves with a gun found in their home, Phoenix police said. As of Sunday morning, the child's condition has stabilized.

According to early reports, police were called to an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:30 in the afternoon on Saturday.

There, officers found a young child with a gunshot wound, who was quickly taken to a nearby hospital by the fire department.

The child was able to get their hands on a gun inside the apartment and the weapon went off while they were handling it, detectives said.

No one else in the apartment was injured, and police said that the child's condition is stable as of Sunday morning.

The investigation is still underway and details are subject to change.

