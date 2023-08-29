Police: Woman fatally shot after she allegedly stabbed man in Chandler

A 48-year-old woman sustained a fatal gunshot wound at an apartment complex near Arizona Avenue and Elliot Road in Chandler.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police are continuing to investigate a violent incident at an apartment complex Sunday night that ended in the death of a 48-year-old woman.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Arizona Avenue and Elliot Road for reports of a shooting at about 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found Elisabeth Frank suffering from a gunshot wound and helped transport her to a hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Chandler police said Frank went to the complex and got into an altercation with a male resident. She allegedly stabbed him before she was shot. The man is expected to survive his injuries.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office will review the case to determine if criminal charges should be filed.

