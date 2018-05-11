A woman faces charges of neglect after she left her 6-year-old child at home to go to work, according to court documents.

Police said the boy was found wandering the apartment complex near Northern and 67th avenues crying because he was alone.

The child’s mother, identified as Whitney Clarissa McNeal, was called from her work to the office of the apartment complex to retrieve her child, police said.

McNeal returned the 6-year-old to the apartment and again left him there to go to work, according to court documents.

A witness found the child again wandering the complex shortly after he was dropped off at his apartment, police said.

Court documents say McNeal originally told witnesses the child was left with his father. However, after being confronted, she admitted she left the child home alone without anyone to care for him, police said.

The court paperwork says this isn’t the first time McNeal had left her child alone in the apartment.

McNeal was booked into jail on two counts of child neglect and endangerment.